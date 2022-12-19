Magic vs. Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic continue its short four game road-trip on Monday with a test against the Atlanta Hawks.

With a victory tonight, the Orlando Magic could have its longest winning streak since rattling off nine straight in the 2010-2011 season.

At that moment in time, its two current leading scorers - Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, were both 11 years old.

But standing in their way is an Atlanta Hawks team that has seen the Magic twice over the past three weeks and three times so far this season - with Atlanta leading the season series 2-1.

Here are three things to watch in the team's final match-up this season...

The Return of John Collins?

According to ESPN, Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return tonight after spraining his ankle on Nov. 30's game against Orlando.

The 6-9 forward is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds this season while starting every game for Atlanta prior to his injury.

One of the better stretch-fours in the association, the return of Collins could provide much needed size for a team that was out-rebounded 46-39 in their last match-up with Orlando.

If the fifth-year forward does suit up, expect a shift in rotations for the Hawks who started Jalen Johnson in the loss five days ago.

Rookie of the Year...and All Star?

Banchero is not only making his case to walk away with a Rookie of the Year award at the conclusion of this season, but also to play in February 19th's All Star Game.

Over the Magic's six-game stretch, the No. 1 pick has averaged 22.8 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals.

But arguably the most impressive feat over the team's hot streak has been the 20-year-old's ability to look better each and every time he's out on the floor.

On Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics, it was Banchero's three-point shot that propelled the Magic to victory - shooting 6 of 7 while scoring a new career-high 31 points.

The last rookie to play in the All Star game was Blake Griffin in 2011.

Slowing Down Trae Young

Without his backcourt counterpart Dejounte Murray on Dec. 14th, the Magic limited Atlanta's leading scorer to 19 points on 6 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from three-point land.

Averaging 27 points and 9.9 assists on the year, the two-time All Star struggled to find any rhythm offensively in a shootout that saw 259 total points scored.

But the one area that Young has excelled in over three games against Orlando is distributing to his teammates, dishing out 16 assists in that loss while averaging 14.3 over the three games this year.

Whether or not Murray returns tonight, the Magic defense will need to do everything in its power to make things difficult for last seasons total points leader.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

