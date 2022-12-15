Magic Blitz Early, Hold On For Win vs. Hawks

The Orlando Magic made some history Wednesday night in its win against the Atlanta Hawks.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic fans are witnesses to history in the team's 135-124 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic boasted its greatest offensive quarter in franchise history, scoring 50 in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Orlando's biggest lead was 29 points, but Atlanta did not fold immediately.

The Hawks worked nearly the entire game to shrink the deficit, but only got to within eight points. After the first quarter, the Magic showed some complacency, but the team had too much offense.

The team saw eight different players score at least 11 points, with Franz Wagner (24), Bol Bol (21), and Paolo Banchero (20) leading the way.

The victory caps off a 4-1 homestand for the Magic and extends the team's season-long four-game win streak. In just the past week, the Magic has nearly doubled its win total for the season.

Now, the Magic heads back out on the road for a four-game road trip, where the team hopes to match the energy the homestand has brought.

The road trip starts Friday night when the team travels to TD Garden to face the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

