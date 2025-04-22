Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics Game 2 Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Doubtful
BOSTON – Ahead of their Game 2 matchup versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics listed superstar forward Jayson Tatum as doubtful on the team's Tuesday injury report because of a right distal radius bone bruise.
Tatum took hard contact from the Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. at the 8:28 mark in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1, which resulted in Tatum falling to the court at TD Garden. He remained down for a few moments before eventually being helped to his feet.
Caldwell-Pope was tagged with a Flagrant 1 foul upon further official review. Speaking with Boston reporters Tuesday, Celtics center Al Horford said he believed there was something extra to Caldwell-Pope's foul.
Tatum eventually stayed in the game. Postgame on Sunday, he told reporters his wrist was okay, that the pain was "throbbing for a second" but eventually subsided. An X-ray on his wrist came back clean, he said.
Back to Tuesday, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Tatum was considered day-to-day.
The Celtics are 8-2 when Tatum doesn't play this year, but both of those losses came to the Magic.
Tatum missed a loss in December because of a last-minute illness. He, along with the other regular Boston starters, sat out the other loss near the tail end of the regular season.
Boston leads the series with Orlando, 1-0.
Ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday night, here's the full injury report for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Nothing is out of the ordinary for the Magic heading into the contest.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (right distal radius bone bruise)
Tatum is the only Celtics player listed on Boston's injury report.
