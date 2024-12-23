Magic-Celtics Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Monday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's final game before Christmas this year sees them welcome the Boston Celtics to the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from downtown Orlando.
Orlando sits 18-12 and fourth in the East after an all-time comeback victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Boston enters the contest 22-6 and second in the East after a 25-point victory over the Chicago Bulls the same evening.
Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (season; left knee torn ACL)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Banchero is missing his 26th game with his torn right oblique while Franz Wagner is missing his sixth consecutive contest.
This will be Moe Wagner's first absence of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee Saturday, ending his 2024-25 regular season.
Harris is again questionable after being downgraded from the same status to out on Saturday, meaning he missed his 11th straight game with the left hamstring strain.
Suggs went from probable to questionable, then to out in a few hours on Saturday as he deals with a right ankle sprain first suffered vs. OKC. He's questionable versus the defending champions.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser: Questionable (low back spasms)
Hauser hasn't dressed for the Celtics' previous two contests.
