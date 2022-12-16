Magic vs. Celtics: 3 Big Things to Watch

Following a four-game homestand, the Orlando Magic travel to take on the Boston Celtics on the road.

Victors of four straight, the Orlando Magic look to extend its longest winning streak of the season tonight on the road.

But standing in its way is the Boston Celtics - the current favorite to take home the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.

Here are the three things to watch in this Eastern Conference showdown...

Robert Williams Return

The Celtics big man is expected to make his season debut tonight after being ruled to questionable in Thursday's injury report.

Williams, 24, underwent knee surgery before training camp this year to address "loose bodies and swelling," lingering issues dating back to last season.

The fourth-year center emerged as an interior force in his first season as the Celtics starting center - averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks in 61 games while shooting 73.6 percent from the floor.

Also notching an NBA All-Defensive Team nod, it is unclear how much play Williams will receive in his return. Nonetheless, expect the center to make an immediate impact on the floor.

Slowing Down Jayson Tatum

As of this morning, the Boston forward is in the drivers seat for this season's newly named "Michael Jordan MVP Award."

And for good reason.

The 24-year-old is pumping in over 30 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Ever since he entered the league six years ago, it was clear Tatum never wanted to shy away from the big moments.

And this showed once more on Tuesday. The Celtics were trailing by 13 with four minutes remaining against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Tatum led a tenacious comeback effort including a turnaround jumper over LeBron James to send the game to overtime - and eventual Boston win.

Can Magic Continue Offensive Rhythm?

In the midst of its longest winning streak in 24 months, the Magic has found a groove on the offensive side of the floor.

Including a 50-point outpour in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday - a franchise record and just ninth occurrence in NBA history.

"I think it just shows how talented this team is," Fultz said. "What we're capable of when we're locked in on both ends of the floor. Being unselfish and again, we're just out there competing and having fun and that's what you see.

Over its winning streak, the Magic has ranked in the top of the NBA in various categories, including REB (7th), FT% (2nd), OFFRTG (5th) and DEFRTG (9th).

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

