Magic-Nets Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Sunday Afternoon?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic close out 2024 with one final home game, hosting the Brooklyn Nets for a Sunday afternoon matinee. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. from the Kia Center on December 29.
Orlando is 19-14 this season and comes in looking to prevent a three-game losing streak after consecutive tough losses to Miami and New York.
Brooklyn is 12-19, having dropped three of their last four contests.
The Magic have won the first two contests this season, sweeping a weekend set at the Barclays Center at the crossover between November and December.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering Sunday's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Banchero will miss his 29th straight game, but his second under the designation "return to competition reconditioning.
Franz is missing his ninth straight game with a torn right oblique.
Moe Wagner had a season-ending ACL tear on Dec. 21.
After returning from a 13-game absence due to a left hamstring strain on Friday evening, Gary Harris is no longer listed on the Magic's injury report.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
- Cam Johnson: Probable (right hip contusion)
- Cam Thomas: Probable (left hamstring strain)
- Bojan Bogdanovic: OUT (left foot injury recovery)
- De'Anthony Melton: OUT (left knee ACL tear)
- Trendon Watford: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Ziaire Williams: OUT (left knee sprain)
Thomas, the Nets' leading scorer, has missed Brooklyn's previous 13 games.
Johnson missed the Nets' Dec. 27 game versus San Antonio with the right hip contusion.
Wiliams last played in the Dec. 1 matchup with Orlando. Watford last appeared in Brooklyn's Dec. 16 game versus Cleveland.
Bogdanovic has yet to play this season for the Nets. Melton, acquired in the Dennis Schroder deal, is out for the year with a torn ACL in his left knee.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC'S SCHEDULE ONE OF NBA'S MOST FAVORABLE: As key pieces inch closer to a return, Orlando's regular season slate will offer them a bit of a break (on paper.) CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.