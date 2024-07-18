Magic-Nets Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
ORLANDO — Can the Orlando Magic earn a spot among the top four in the NBA 2K25 Summer League on Thursday when they face the Brooklyn Nets?
That's the task at hand on Thursday when the Magic face the Brooklyn Nets. With Wednesday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando also ost control of its destiny. The Magic currently sit in sixth place and are the top 2-1 team due to their 26-point differential in scoring margin.
Orlando trails the Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, all of whom are 3-0. With a decisive win over Brooklyn and some help, Orlando has a shot to finish in the top four. The Nets are also 2-1 but are in 14th place.
The top four teams advance to the semifinals with a chance to win the NBA 2K25 Summer League, while the other 26 teams will play one more consolation game.
The status of Magic point guard Anthony Black, who sat out Wednesday with ankle soreness, remains up in the air. Jett Howard has averaged 19 points per game, while 2024 first-round pick. Rookie Tristan da Silva has averaged 17.7 points per game and made just over 58 percent of his 3s.
Magic vs. Nets Broadcast Information
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Arena: Cox Pavilion
Live Stream: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
Betting odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Magic -3.5
Over/under: 179.5, -110 over and -118 under
Moneyline: Magic -188, Nets +140
