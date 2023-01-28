Magic Burned by Heat in Miami; Losing Streak Snapped

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (19-30) is heading back north disappointed after a 110-105 loss to the Miami Heat in South Beach.

The Magic started off hot against its in-state rival, leading by nine points going into halftime.

The lead slipped away a bit in the third quarter, but the Magic held a six-point advantage going into the final frame.

However, for the second game in a row, the Heat caught fire in the fourth quarter. Miami led the quarter with a 15-4 run to take the lead and held it for the remainder of the game. The Magic pulled to within three points with less than 30 seconds to go, but it was too little too late for Orlando.

Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each scored 19 apiece, a team-high for the Magic. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, while Max Strus added 17 off the bench.

The Magic played tough against one of the rising teams in the Eastern Conference, but didn't have enough to notch this game in the win column.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night in Orlando against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

