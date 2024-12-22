Magic Center Moe Wagner Leaves Game vs. Miami with Left Knee Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner left Saturday night's game versus the Miami Heat in the first quarter with a left leg injury.
The 27-year-old center drove to the lane when he jump-stopped and his left leg gave out. Wagner looked to get up but stayed down while grabbing at his left knee.
Orlando called timeout as many of the Magic bench spilled onto the floor and huddled around Wagner.
He was eventually helped to the Magic locker room, his arms wrapped over the shoulders of Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs. Wagner put very little weight, if any at all, on his left leg.
Wagner is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He's one of two Magic players to appear in every game so far this year.
Orlando was already without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris in Saturday's game with Miami.
This story will be updated.
