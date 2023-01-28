Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. Bringing 'Extra Juice' vs. Bulls

ORLANDO - It's been 674 days since the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic completed a blockbuster trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Windy City and Wendell Carter Jr. to central Florida.

Carter Jr. was drafted by the Bulls with the seventh pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was once seen as a building block for their future, but that changed when the deal was made to acquire Vucevic.

Since that day, Carter Jr. has faced his former team six times and always appears to have an extra oomph against them. He averages 21.7 points and 9.2 rebounds in games against the Bulls. That's a bit higher than his career averages of 12.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

"I'ma do my thing against them," Carter Jr. said. "It's just a game within a game that I like to play with myself. With an 82-game season, I find ways each night to motivate myself. Anytime I play Chicago, there's always an extra juice to my game. But at the end of the day, it's just another game that we have to win."

In the first meeting this season on Nov. 18 in Chicago, Carter Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed eight boards in a win against the Bulls. That was the last game he played before he was sidelined with a plantar fascia injury for a month.

Now healthy, Carter Jr. is ready to make his old team regret trading him once more.

The Bulls and Magic tip off at 7 p.m. inside Amway Center.

