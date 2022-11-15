Magic Debut City Edition Jerseys, Can't Defend its Kingdom

The Orlando Magic hosted the Charlotte Hornets Monday night, debuting its new City Edition jerseys and court in an Eastern Conference battle.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (4-10) could not defend its Kingdom Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets (4-11), falling 112-104.

Playing without No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the third consecutive game, the Magic failed to extend its season-long winning streak.

The game was never really within reach for Orlando, falling to an early 31-23 hole following the first quarter and 58-45 deficit heading into the half.

But despite trailing by double digits for a majority of the contest, the Magic never gave up on its homecourt, igniting multiple second half runs to keep Charlotte guessing.

Six players surpassed double digit points on the evening for Orlando, with Franz Wagner leading the way (22) followed not far behind by Wendell Carter Jr. (20).

Mo Bamba contributing 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, along with fourth-year guard R.J Hampton (10) who was the catalyst behind one of those second half runs.

Turnovers continued to be an issue for this young Magic roster as they have all season, coughing the ball up 22 times with 13 of them coming in the first half.

The Magics new "City Edition" jerseys and court made its debut in the contest and while the end result wasn't what the team wanted, there will be plenty of more opportunites throughout the season to sport the new armor.

The Magic conclude its seven game homestead Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

