Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Charlotte Hornets will make a quick stop in Orlando as the Magic look to make it three wins in a row at home.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic started its current seven game homestead with a trio of close games over five days.

With the lone victory coming against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3 in the form of a 130-129 Magic win, Draymond Green described that victory as "the most confident [Magic] team, at least that I can remember, for six or seven years."

That mindset has carried on over the past two games, both victories, against two other teams appearing in the Western Conference Finals over the past two season.

Here are three things to watch when the Magic host the Hornets in its penultimate game in this homestand ...

Impacts of Lamelo Ball, Paolo Banchero

For the Magic, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has been sidelined over the past two games with an ankle sprain suffered in last weeks match-up against the Houston Rockets.

But despite missing its leading scorer, the Magic have found ways to win - which translates to the message head coach Jamahl Mosley has been preaching all season long.

"We're gonna continue to do it by committee," Mosley said. "And even when [Banchero] gets back, it's a similar situation. Guys are gonna continue to do it by committee. When their number is called, they'll be ready to go."

Saturday's practice was a good sign on Banchero's status for tonight, as "He went through all of the drills we put forth for him,” according to Mosley.

For the Hornets and Lamelo Ball, the 2020 No. 3 pick suited up for the first time this season on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season with his own ankle injury.

Finishing with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in Charlotte's loss to the Miami Heat, the 6-7 floor general looks to replicate his All Star campaign a season ago where he posted over 20 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

"[Ball] makes such a difference. He puts so much pressure on the other team," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "He did a bunch of good things, and obviously he'll play better and better as we go here."

Orlando's Ability to Close Down the Stretch

The common theme among Orlando's past two victories has been strong second half performances.

In its game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Magic outscored Luka Doncic and company 21-13 en route to the 94-87 victory.

And while Friday's game was never really competitive, Orlando was still led by a dominant final two quarters in which they outscored the Suns 56-45 in the 17-point victory.

Despite just a 3-11 record up to this point, the team has been one of the more competitive teams in the association, posting a -2.0 point differential.

And while that is still a negative, it is better than teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs - all of which have more wins thus far.

Can Orlando's Defense and Rebounding Continue to Lead the Way?

The catalyst behind the Magic's first winning streak of the season has been strong rebounding and defensive performances.

“We’ve talked constantly about being able to protect the rim, getting better there; our ability to defend the 3,” Mosley said. “That Houston game hit us pretty good. But staying the course on the little things. Those are things we’re trying to hit home on: Protection of the paint, taking away the 3 and defending without fouling.

The fifth-best rebounding team in the league has been led by Wendell Carter Jr. (9.5), Banchero (8.3), and Bol Bol (7.5), with three other players averaging four or more boards per game.

A dominant presence on the glass against the Mavericks was a big reason behind the seven-point victory, and will be a key to if they can make it three consecutive victories.

Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 7:00 p.m.

