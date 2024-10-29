Magic-Bulls Injury Report: Ball Out for Chicago, Three Others Listed
CHICAGO – For the first time this year, the Orlando Magic are embarking upon a multi-game road trip in the 2024-25 season, tipping off a five-city trip Wednesday night up against the Chicago Bulls inside the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
The Magic are 3-1 on the young season, fresh off Paolo Banchero's 50-point masterclass that helped push Orlando past the visiting Pacers 119-115 on Monday night.
Chicago comes into the contest 2-2 on the season, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-123 on the road inside the FedExForum on Monday night. Zach Lavine led the charge with 30 points, and the trio of him, Coby White and former Magic center Nikola Vucevic combined for 72 of the Bulls' points on the night.
Here's the latest regarding player health and status heading into Wednesday night's tip.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (left hip contusion)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (left foot tendon strain)
Both Isaac and Bitadze missed the Magic's Monday meeting with the Pacers inside the Kia Center. Isaac hasn't appeared in a game since opening night in Miami, when he left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard spill to the floor and not returning to the game. Over the past week, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said that he was progressing day-by-day, and he was a game-time decision Monday. Although he was eventually ruled out of the contest, Isaac went through his pregame shooting slot and has been visible during open periods of shootaround.
Bitadze's injury was a late add to the injury report the morning of Monday's Pacer game. It was clarified as a left foot tendon strain after initially being on the report as a sore left foot, but Mosley said during his pregame availability on Monday night that he was also going to try to 'give it a go.' He was a game-time decision before being ruled out as well.
Of note, Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva – who each had been battling an illness before Monday's Indiana game – are not listed on the Magic's report. Wagner left Monday night's game with the same illness that he was questionable with heading into the evening after just 11 minutes and missed the entire second half.
No listing for Wednesday night vs. the Bulls should mean the 6-10 fourth-year forward is good to go. The same can be said for da Silva, who was available but did not appear in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Monday.
12:15 p.m. Wednesday update: At the team's shootaround, Jamahl Mosley said Jonathan Isaac is "doing well" and is a game-time decision tonight. Goga Bitadze "probably won't be able to go tonight," Mosley said.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball: OUT (right wrist sprain)
- Jalen Smith: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
Lonzo Ball is on the injury report with a new designation. Previously, Ball has been listed on reports with left knee surgery injury management; he's only listed as questionable with right wrist soreness heading into Wednesday night. Jalen Smith is a new add to the report with a left ankle sprain.
9:00 p.m. Tuesday update: Ball has been downgraded to OUT after Ball was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain. He'll miss at least 10 days, the Bulls say.
