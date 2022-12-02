Magic vs. Cavaliers: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic head back on the road amidst a six-game losing streak to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the second of four match-ups this season, the Orlando Magic (5-17) and Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8) square off once again Friday night.

In the first match-up of the year, Cleveland came out on top 102-93, but a lot has changed for both teams in the past five weeks.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference showdown...

Does Orlando's Health Make a Difference?

For the first time in what feels years, the Magic was somewhat healthy in its Wednesday loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

And despite the loss, the effort on the floor was completely different compared to the previous few weeks.

With the additions of Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz back into the lineup, Orlando receives playmaking options that have been so obviously absent amidst its current six-game losing streak.

A point guard is often designed to be a natural leader on the floor, and without many of those players in the lineup this season, the Magic has struggled. But Fultz's return may just bring back more than his individual stats and contributions. He's looking to make the others around him better as well.

Slow Down Donovan Mitchell Once More?

In the two teams last meeting, the Magic did a great job slowing down the Cavaliers top scoring option.

Posting over 28 points per contest, Orlando limited Mitchell to just 5 of 19 from the field and 14 points - half of his season average.

Currently the No. 8 leading scorer in the association, the former Utah Jazz guard was held to his lowest percentage from the field this season against the Magic defense, along with his third-lowest points in a game.

If Orlando wants to slow down the Cavaliers, who rank seventh in the league in Offensive Rating, it will need to start with Mitchell.

Who Can Finish Down the Stretch?

Heading into the fourth quarter of the two teams last match-up, the Cavaliers led 73-69 on its home floor.

But a 30-point quarter and outscoring the Magic by seven in the final period widened the lead to double digits late to close out the victory.

Great play kept Orlando in the game over the first three quarters, but shooting just 8 of 21 (38%) from the field over the past 12 minutes allowed Cleveland to pull away late - a consistent trend this season from a young roster.

Once again playing away from home this time around, Jamahl Mosley's club looks to change its fortune this time around.

