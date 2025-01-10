Magic's Jamahl Mosley on SoCal Wildfires: 'It's Heartbreaking in So Many Ways'
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before Jamahl Mosley addressed the media pregame Thursday night prior to his team's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fourth-year Orlando Magic coach's mind was elsewhere.
"We're doing this a lot over the past couple of weeks – obviously different circumstances – [but] just want to send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the people in California with the devastation of what's going on," he said. "It's heartbreaking in so many ways, but just want to send some prayers and thoughts to those to stay safe. We're here thinking about them just as much.
"Because of everything going on, it's just bigger than the game of basketball when it comes to that.
Over the last several days, raging wildfires have burned through Southern California. As of late Thursday night, the Los Angeles Times reports that five people have died from the fires, but offiicials say the death toll is likely to increase. Over 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Further reporting says that experts say these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire-related disaster in American history.
The impact is far-reaching, and although it takes a backseat in times of issue like this, the world of sport has felt it as well.
Concerning the NBA, Thursday night's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers was postponed due to the wildfires in the area. Beyond that, players and coaches have been affected either directly or indirectly.
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard left the team to join his family, who were forced to evacuate. First-year Lakers coach JJ Redick lost his home to the fires. And while those are some figures who are known to be feel the fires' impact, several others may have family, friends or loved ones dealing with the situation.
Asked about his locker room's attempt to manage focus while processing those emotions, Mosley said: "We've always talked about perspective. The people that are affected, the guys that have homes out there – a lot of guys spend their summers in California. Like, they did their summer this year in California – not in that area, but just knowing people and communicating about it [and] understanding that it's a real thing.
"I sent a text to JJ, to T-Lue (LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue), to those guys over there that are impacted by it, just to let them know how that [they] have other people thinking about you."
Mosley was an assistant in Dallas when Redick closed his 15-year playing career with the Mavericks. Lue and Mosley's relationship includes each's strong ties to USA Basketball.
Knowing we are playing a game of basketball, but this is impacting lives on such a bigger scale, and we have to always, always keep that in perspective," Mosley continued. "Yes, we do play a game and yes we do want to win games. But at the end of the day, you'll remember more the things that impact your life outside of this game than you will what happened on the court."
