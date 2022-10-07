Magic Complete Major Comeback, Steal Win vs. Spurs

The Orlando Magic trailed by double digits early in the game. However, the team dug itself out of the hole and grabbed a win.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is leaving San Antonio with smiles on its faces after a 102-99 win over the Spurs on Thursday night.

The Magic trailed by as much as 19 points in the first half, but Orlando began chipping away and eventually overtook the Spurs.

Orlando went on a 9-0 run after trailing 95-91 in the course of a minute to seal the victory and run off the court.

Wendell Carter Jr. led all scorers with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Franz Wagner scored 12 points after not playing in the team's preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic is looking to ramp him up slowly after he participated in EuroBasket 2022 last month and suffered a mild ankle injury.

The Spurs had four players score in double digits, and veteran wing Doug McDermott led all Spurs with 14 points.

One of the keys coming into the game was to limit turnovers. The Magic turned the ball over 17 times, which usually won't win the game, but it is an improvement over the 25 turnovers the team had against the Grizzlies on Monday.

The Magic will travel north to Dallas tomorrow night to face the Mavericks in the team's third and final game in its preseason road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

