Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (2-9) hosts Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

ORLANDO - After matching up a little over a week ago, the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) and Orlando Magic (2-9) are set to face off once more Wednesday at 5:30 p.m EST.

Tipoff was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m, however with Tropical Storm Nicole approaching Central Florida, the teams decided to continue the game with caution.

Here are three things to look for in this interconference match-up ...

Will Paolo Banchero Suit Up?

Orlando's leading scorer may miss his first NBA game Wednesday night.

After rolling his ankle late in Monday's loss to the Houston Rockets, Banchero played the remaining three minutes - but did so with a noticeable limp.

Leading the Magic and all rookies in scoring (23.5), to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 34.6 minutes, the absence of Banchero would be a huge blow offensively for Orlando.

Fellow rookie Kevon Harris is also a new addition to the report. He's listed as questionable with a rib contusion.

Banchero and Harris join Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Moe Wagner (foot), all of whom have been out for most, if not the entire season so far.

Can the Magic Slow Luka Doncic Down?

36 points per game.

Nine straight game with 30+ points.

Second all time in 30+ games to start a season.

Limiting Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sounds a lot easier said than done.

But there's no harm in trying right?

However, Doncic will likely be without one of favorite targets, especially in the pick and roll - Christian Wood, who suffered a knee sprain in Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, did not travel with the team on their flight to Orlando.

The last time these two teams met on October 30th, Doncic was on pace for 60 points at one point, but ended up "settling" for a mere 44 on the scoreboard.

It is obvious the Dallas offense runs through Luka - posting a usage rate of over 29.8 in every game this season. But just how tough Orlando's defense will make things for him is to be decided.

Does a Backcourt Make a Difference?

The last time these two teams squared off was in the midst of a decimation at the point guard position for Orlando, with a starting lineup consisting of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Terrence Ross and Wendell Carter Jr.

And while this lineup kept them in the game for the most part, including a +10 advantage on the boards, it was clear the Magic needed a reliable facilitator down the stretch.

But a lot can change in a week.

Now with guard Jalen Suggs back the previous four games, Orlando will likely not find themselves in the same situation as they did over a week ago.

Since Suggs returned from injury, not only has the second-year guard posted over 6 assists in three consecutive games, but the Magic's per game average has also seen a climb - jumping from 19.9 in October to 23.5 assists over four November games.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m at the Amway Center.

