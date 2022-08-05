Magic 'Dream': Devin Cannady Gives Back to Hometown

Cannady, who played at Princeton and has stints in the G League, as a 10-day signee and now as an under-contract member of the Magic, is in the process of realizing a dream

Orlando Magic point guard Devin Cannady obviously understands the importance of recognizing where one comes from.

“It’s really just having a dream and a goal, accomplishing it, and pouring that same energy back into the community,” said Cannady at his recent ceremony in his hometown of Mishawaka, Wisconsin.

The ceremony celebrated the unveiling of the new "Cannady Court,'' complete with a ribbon-cutting event and a meet-and-greet for local fans to spend time with Cannady.

“I literally grew up in the neighborhood right behind this court, and played on this court growing up,” Cannady said. “I want this court, which I had a hand in helping decorate and make into its own with my brand Run Your Own Race, to be that symbol of hope in the community.”

Just as the young Orlando squad harbors hopes of growth (playoffs?), Cannady, who played at Princeton and has stints in the G League, as a 10-day signee and now as an under-contract member of the Magic, is in the process of realizing a dream.

It's a dream that blossomed from his dad showing him Michael Jordan highlights ... and then Devin trying to act out what he saw on the neighborhood court.

Hundreds of local kids showed up for the event, prompting Cannady to say, “If I can affect or impact one person positively by being back, by being present; this court being a place for them to dream and be like ‘Man, if someone like Devin Cannady, he’s not necessarily the tallest, the fastest, the strongest, and was overlooked his whole career can make it,' then I believe they should think that too.

"If that’s what this court can mean, I’ve done my job.”