Magic's East Rivals Were Busy at Trade Deadline
The Orlando Magic were one of just four teams at the 2025 NBA trade deadline not to make a move. Portland, Minnesota and Denver – the Magic's Thursday night opponent, followed suit by not getting involved in a deal.
MORE: Magic stay quiet at deadline: what it means and what's next
That means Orlando, 25-27 and eighth in the East before Thursday's tip, was the only team in the conference not to make a deal.
Here's a rundown of everything the Magic's closest competitors did leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline:
(teams listed in order of current standings as of 2/6)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Added: De'Andre Hunter (from Atlanta)
Traded: Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, two swaps (to Atlanta)
Cleveland adds size and scoring at the wing position in a win-now move for the 41-10 Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics
Traded: Jaden Springer (to Houston)
Boston (36-15) salary dumped Springer, a 2021 first-rounder who appeared in 26 games this season, to Houston. Springer was then waived by the Rockets.
New York Knicks
Added: Delon Wright (from Milwaukee)
Traded: Jericho Sims (to Milwaukee)
New York (34-17) swapped big depth for guard depth. Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns in late September was the Knicks' big move, as well as dealing for Mikal Bridges.
Indiana Pacers
Traded: James Wiseman (to Toronto)
Indiana (28-21) dumps salary by offloading the injured center to the Raptors, as well as cash.
Milwaukee Bucks
Added: Kyle Kuzma (from Washington); Kevin Porter Jr. (from LA Clippers); Jericho Sims (from New York)
Traded: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, 2028 first-round swap (to Washington); MarJon Beauchamp (to LA Clippers); Patrick Baldwin Jr. (to San Antonio)
Milwaukee (27-22) swapped Middleton for Kuzma in an effort to reshuffle the pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, then made marginal moves around the edges.
Miami Heat
Added: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson (from Golden State); Davion Mitchell (from Toronto)
Traded: Jimmy Butler (to Golden State); PJ Tucker (to Toronto)
Miami's (25-24) drawn-out divorce with Butler, the five-time All-NBA performer, landed them 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins to pair alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to keep Miami's playoff fight rolling.
Detroit Pistons
Added: Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III (from Golden State),; KJ Martin, two second-round picks (from Philadelphia)
Detroit (25-26) plays the role of facilitator and acquires veteran help for a young team in uncharted territory – playoff contention in the second half of the season.
Atlanta Hawks
Added: Terance Mann, Bones Hyland (from LA Clippers); Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, two swaps (from Cleveland)
Traded: De'Andre Hunter (to Cleveland), Bogdan Bogdanovic, three second-round picks (to LA Clippers)
Atlanta (23-28) adds quantity and intrigue, but loses two valuable contributors at the deadline as they stare down the barrel of a Play-In appearance.
Chicago Bulls
Added: Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, own first-round pick (from San Antonio, Sacramento)
Traded: Zach LaVine (to Sacramento)
Chicago (22-30) wants out of the 10th spot in the East and into the lottery. Yet, they didn't sell off as many pieces as they could've despite ranging interest on multiple candidates. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and others remain Bulls through to the summer.
Philadelphia 76ers
Added: Quentin Grimes, own 2025 second-round pick (from Dallas); Jared Butler, four second-rounders (from Washington)
Traded: KJ Martin (to Detroit); Reggie Jackson (to Washington); Caleb Martin (to Dallas)
Philadelphia (20-30) wants into the Play-In and makes a solid depth add that, with some help, could aid their cause in passing the Bulls.
Brooklyn Nets
Added: D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, three second-rounders (from Los Angeles); three second-rounders (from Golden State)
Traded: Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton (to Los Angeles); Dennis Schroder (to Golden State)
Brooklyn (17-34) did their work well before the deadline but held onto Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton through Thursday.
Toronto Raptors
Added: Brandon Ingram (from New Orleans), PJ Tucker (from Miami); James Wiseman (from Indiana)
Traded: Davion Mitchell (to Miami); Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, '25 second-round pick, '26 first-round pick (to New Orleans)
Toronto (16-35) must also fancy its chances to get into the Play-In after dealing for Ingram.
Charlotte Hornets
Added: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, 2030 pick swap, 2031 first-round pick (from Los Angeles),; Jusuf Nurkic, 2026 first-round pick (from Phoenix)
Traded: Mark Williams (to Los Angeles); Cody Martin, Vasa Micic, 2026 second-round pick (to Phoenix)
Charlotte (12-36) nearly got more draft capital from the Lakers by dealing Mark Williams than the Dallas Mavericks did in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. Hornets get good rebuilding tools at the deadline.
Washington Wizards
Added: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson (from Milwaukee); two second-round picks (from Sacramento); 2026 first-round pick (from Philadelphia), Marcus Smart (from Memphis)
Traded: Kyle Kuzma (to Milwaukee); Jared Butler, four second-rounders (to Philadelphia); Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, two second-round picks (to Memphis)
