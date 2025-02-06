Magic's East Rivals Were Busy at Trade Deadline

The Magic Insider

While the Orlando Magic were one of four NBA teams to not make a move at the NBA's trade deadline, but the other three – Denver, Minnesota and Portland – were all West teams. Here's a quick rundown on everything the East did at the deadline.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives in against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr (34) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives in against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr (34) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic were one of just four teams at the 2025 NBA trade deadline not to make a move. Portland, Minnesota and Denver – the Magic's Thursday night opponent, followed suit by not getting involved in a deal.

That means Orlando, 25-27 and eighth in the East before Thursday's tip, was the only team in the conference not to make a deal.

Here's a rundown of everything the Magic's closest competitors did leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline:

(teams listed in order of current standings as of 2/6)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Added: De'Andre Hunter (from Atlanta)
Traded: Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, two swaps (to Atlanta)

Cleveland adds size and scoring at the wing position in a win-now move for the 41-10 Cavaliers.

Boston Celtics

Traded: Jaden Springer (to Houston)

Boston (36-15) salary dumped Springer, a 2021 first-rounder who appeared in 26 games this season, to Houston. Springer was then waived by the Rockets.

New York Knicks

Added: Delon Wright (from Milwaukee)
Traded: Jericho Sims (to Milwaukee)

New York (34-17) swapped big depth for guard depth. Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns in late September was the Knicks' big move, as well as dealing for Mikal Bridges.

Indiana Pacers

Traded: James Wiseman (to Toronto)

Indiana (28-21) dumps salary by offloading the injured center to the Raptors, as well as cash.

Milwaukee Bucks

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Added: Kyle Kuzma (from Washington); Kevin Porter Jr. (from LA Clippers); Jericho Sims (from New York)
Traded: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, 2028 first-round swap (to Washington); MarJon Beauchamp (to LA Clippers); Patrick Baldwin Jr. (to San Antonio)

Milwaukee (27-22) swapped Middleton for Kuzma in an effort to reshuffle the pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, then made marginal moves around the edges.

Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Added: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson (from Golden State); Davion Mitchell (from Toronto)
Traded: Jimmy Butler (to Golden State); PJ Tucker (to Toronto)

Miami's (25-24) drawn-out divorce with Butler, the five-time All-NBA performer, landed them 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins to pair alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to keep Miami's playoff fight rolling.

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) holds onto a rebound against the Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) holds onto a rebound against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Added: Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III (from Golden State),; KJ Martin, two second-round picks (from Philadelphia)

Detroit (25-26) plays the role of facilitator and acquires veteran help for a young team in uncharted territory – playoff contention in the second half of the season.

Atlanta Hawks

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs
LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Added: Terance Mann, Bones Hyland (from LA Clippers); Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, two swaps (from Cleveland)
Traded: De'Andre Hunter (to Cleveland), Bogdan Bogdanovic, three second-round picks (to LA Clippers)

Atlanta (23-28) adds quantity and intrigue, but loses two valuable contributors at the deadline as they stare down the barrel of a Play-In appearance.

Chicago Bulls

Added: Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, own first-round pick (from San Antonio, Sacramento)
Traded: Zach LaVine (to Sacramento)

Chicago (22-30) wants out of the 10th spot in the East and into the lottery. Yet, they didn't sell off as many pieces as they could've despite ranging interest on multiple candidates. Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and others remain Bulls through to the summer.

Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24)
Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Added: Quentin Grimes, own 2025 second-round pick (from Dallas); Jared Butler, four second-rounders (from Washington)
Traded: KJ Martin (to Detroit); Reggie Jackson (to Washington); Caleb Martin (to Dallas)

Philadelphia (20-30) wants into the Play-In and makes a solid depth add that, with some help, could aid their cause in passing the Bulls.

Brooklyn Nets

Added: D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, three second-rounders (from Los Angeles); three second-rounders (from Golden State)
Traded: Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton (to Los Angeles); Dennis Schroder (to Golden State)

Brooklyn (17-34) did their work well before the deadline but held onto Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton through Thursday.

Toronto Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts to making a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts to making a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Added: Brandon Ingram (from New Orleans), PJ Tucker (from Miami); James Wiseman (from Indiana)
Traded: Davion Mitchell (to Miami); Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, '25 second-round pick, '26 first-round pick (to New Orleans)

Toronto (16-35) must also fancy its chances to get into the Play-In after dealing for Ingram.

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Added: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, 2030 pick swap, 2031 first-round pick (from Los Angeles),; Jusuf Nurkic, 2026 first-round pick (from Phoenix)
Traded: Mark Williams (to Los Angeles); Cody Martin, Vasa Micic, 2026 second-round pick (to Phoenix)

Charlotte (12-36) nearly got more draft capital from the Lakers by dealing Mark Williams than the Dallas Mavericks did in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. Hornets get good rebuilding tools at the deadline.

Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) puts up a shot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) puts up a shot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Added: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson (from Milwaukee); two second-round picks (from Sacramento); 2026 first-round pick (from Philadelphia), Marcus Smart (from Memphis)
Traded: Kyle Kuzma (to Milwaukee); Jared Butler, four second-rounders (to Philadelphia); Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, two second-round picks (to Memphis)

