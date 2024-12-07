The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner Suffers Torn Right Oblique; Out Indefinitely

For the second time this season, the Orlando Magic have lost their best player indefinitely to injury. The team said that Franz Wagner suffered a torn oblique muscle — the same injury that has sidelined All-Star Paolo Banchero. Wagner will be re-evaluated in four weeks and his return to play will depend on his response to treatment.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique, the team said in a release on Saturday afternoon.

Wagner will be out indefinitely and his return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. He'll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The fourth-year forward suffered the injury during the Magic's 102-94 loss Friday night at Philadelphia, according to the release.

Through 25 games this season, Wagner was averaging 24.4 points on 46.5% shooting and 32.1% three-point shooting splits. In addition to his scoring, Wagner was accounting for 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals a game.

He'd taken over the Magic's No. 1 role in the absence of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who suffered a similar torn right oblique Oct. 30 at Chicago. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed 20 games with the injury, and has only recently began his ramp-up process for a return.

In the 20 games that Banchero has missed, the Magic went 13-7 and Wagner averaged 26.1 points on 45.7 FG%, adding 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.

The Magic currently are 16-9 and sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.

