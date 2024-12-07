Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner Suffers Torn Right Oblique; Out Indefinitely
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique, the team said in a release on Saturday afternoon.
Wagner will be out indefinitely and his return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. He'll be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The fourth-year forward suffered the injury during the Magic's 102-94 loss Friday night at Philadelphia, according to the release.
Through 25 games this season, Wagner was averaging 24.4 points on 46.5% shooting and 32.1% three-point shooting splits. In addition to his scoring, Wagner was accounting for 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals a game.
He'd taken over the Magic's No. 1 role in the absence of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who suffered a similar torn right oblique Oct. 30 at Chicago. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed 20 games with the injury, and has only recently began his ramp-up process for a return.
In the 20 games that Banchero has missed, the Magic went 13-7 and Wagner averaged 26.1 points on 45.7 FG%, adding 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.
The Magic currently are 16-9 and sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.
