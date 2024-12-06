Magic's Franz Wagner Tops Latest Star-Studded NBA Cup MVP Ladder
With the NBA Cup reaching the knockout stage of the tournament, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner leads his team as one of the eight left standing with a chance at lifting the trophy later this December in Las Vegas.
The Magic went 3-1 in the group play phase of the tournament and advanced as the East's Wild Card team by virtue of a plus-45 point differential. They'll square off with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road Tuesday, December 10 for the chance to go to Vegas for the semifinal and final rounds of the tournament.
MORE: See the Magic's full NBA Cup knockout round schedule
In four Cup group games, Wagner averaged 30.5 points on 51.1 FG% and 35.5 3PT% shooting splits. He also added 7.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals a game.
As a result, in the latest ladder published by NBA.com of potential NBA Cup MVP recipients, Wagner tops the list.
"Wagner takes the top spot for reasons that skew heavily in a four-game Group Play sample size: he’s played in every game and his production is right up there with the competition. That’s enough — for now — to overlook Orlando’s lone loss and Wild Card status.- Matthew Peterson, NBA.com
"Wagner has been amazingly consistent throughout, a fact made even more impressive given the continued absence of All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero. Teams know he’s Option A, B and C every night, yet Wagner scored at least 29 points in each Group Play game. Aside from raw numbers, his efficiency and usage are almost identical to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s. But he’s been forced to assume this role under duress with far less offensive help around him."
Wagner jumped two spots from No. 3 in the previous edition of the rankings.
The rest of the ranking behind Wagner is as follows:
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
4. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Honorable mentions: Dillion Brooks, Houston Rockets; Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors; Josh Hart, New York Knicks; Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks; Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets.
During an appearance on the Jim Rome Show Thursday afternoon, Wagner expressed that he enjoys the in-season tournament for what it is worth. Remember, this is just the second year of the competition's existence.
"I love it, honestly. I think it definitely adds something," Wagner said. "We've played four games so far; the other night in New York, we didn't play our best game but that really felt like a playoff game from the atmosphere, everything else around it. I think to have those moments during the season is super fun, and I think everyone that's in it now really wants to go to Vegas."
The Knicks blew out the Magic Tuesday night. But, Orlando said postgame it was aware of the situation and what point differential they needed to secure a spot in the knockout round despite the result. As long as Orlando lost by 36 or fewer points, they'd advance.
Trailing by as many as 37 in the second half, Wagner was one of the Magic starters who stayed in the game long after the contest was decided to ensure their advancement.
"I think overall it's a good adjustment," Wagner said. "It's not a crazy [amount] more games for us players, which I think is important, and I think it's cool for fans to enjoy that early competition for something else."
To watch Wagner's full interview appearance on the show, he joins the live stream around the one hour and 40-minute mark here.
