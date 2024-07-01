Magic Free Agent Target Paul George Signing With 76ers
ORLANDO — The biggest domino of free agency has now fallen.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul George has agreed to a four-year $212 million max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. With the deal, George will pair up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to make one of the best trios in the NBA.
Orlando was reportedly among the three teams George planned to meet with after he declined his $48.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. However, once Orlando agreed to a three-year $66 million deal with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the writing appeared to be on the wall that it was out of the running to sign the nine-time All-Star. George averaged 22.6 points per game last season and shot a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-point attempts.
With roughly $32 million in cap space, the Magic can now turn their focus to rounding out their roster, which may include making a run at New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
