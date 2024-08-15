Orlando Magic Full 2024-25 NBA Schedule Released; Dates, Locations, Times, TV
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season, released by the NBA on Thursday afternoon, is now available in full.
Under seven weeks separate now and the beginning of training camp on Oct. 1, where the Magic will enter its 36th season of basketball in downtown Orlando looking to build off the strong foundation of a 25-win improvement over the last two seasons. The Magic won 47 games last season and earned a 5-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, bowing out in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
As Orlando quests on for a season of equal or higher caliber, they now know the complete layout of the gauntlet they'll have to run.
Before the regular season tips off, Orlando will play four preseason games – Oct. 7 at New Orleans, Oct. 9 at San Antonio, Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans and Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia.
The Magic's 2024-25 regular season tips off on the road at the Miami Heat on Oct. 23. Two days later, Orlando's home opener comes Oct. 25 vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Orlando will appear on national television nine times (four times on NBA TV), and have 13 back-to-backs built into their schedule. They have two six-game homestands (Dec. 19-29, Feb. 21-March 4) and one six-game road trip (Jan.27-Feb. 6) this year.
Of all the teams who made the NBA playoffs last season, they have the toughest strength of schedule in 2024-25 (.506 opponent winning percentage).
Single-game tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET. For more ticketing information, visit OrlandoMagic.com.
Note: Due to the uncertain nature of which teams will advance to the Emirates NBA Cup, only 80 of the 82 games are included. Teams who do not advance beyond the group play stage of the in-season tournament will have games scheduled versus other non-advancing teams to reach the 82-game threshold.
Here are all the details you need to know – dates, times, TV info, locations and more – regarding the 2024-25 slate for head coach Jamahl Mosley's Magic:
Orlando Magic full schedule for 2024-25 (all times ET)
October
Wed, Oct. 23 – at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 25 – vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 26 – at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. TV: NBA TV
Mon, Oct. 28 – vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Oct. 30 – at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m.
November
Fri, Nov. 1 – at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. TV: ESPN
Sun, Nov. 3 – at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 4 – at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:15 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 6 – at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 8 – vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 10 – vs. Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 12 – vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Wed, Nov. 13 – vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 15 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Mon, Nov. 18 – at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 20 – at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 21 – at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 23 – vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 25 – at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 27 – vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 29 – at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)
December
Sun, Dec. 1 – at Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m.
Tue, Dec. 3 – at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. TV: TNT (NBA Cup)
Wed, Dec. 4 – at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 6 – at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Dec. 8 – vs. Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10-Dec. 17 – Emirates NBA Cup, TBA
Thu, Dec. 19 – vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 p.m. TV: TNT
Sat, Dec. 21 – vs. Miami Heat, 7:00 p.m.
Mon, Dec. 23 – vs. Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m
Thu, Dec. 26 – vs. Miami Heat, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 27 – vs. New York Knicks, 7:00 p.m
Sun, Dec. 29 – vs. Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m.
January
Wed, Jan. 1 – at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 3 – at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 5 – vs. Utah Jazz, 6:30 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 6 – at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Thu, Jan. 9 – vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 p.m. TV: NBA TV
Fri, Jan. 10 – vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Jan. 12 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 p.m.
Wed, Jan. 15 – st Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.
Fri, Jan. 17 – at Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun, Jan. 19 – vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:00 p.m.
Tue, Jan. 21 – at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Thu, Jan. 23 – vs. Portland Trailblazers, 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 25 – vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 27 – at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Thu, Jan. 30 – at Portland Trailblazers, 10:00 p.m.
February
Sat, Feb. 1 – at Utah Jazz, 5:00 p.m.
Mon, Feb. 3 – at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m. TV: NBA TV
Wed, Feb. 5 – at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.
Thu, Feb. 6 – at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 8 – vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 p.m.
Mon, Feb. 10 – vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 p.m.
Wed, Feb. 12 – vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 14- Tue, Feb.18 – NBA All-Star Break
Thu, Feb. 20 – at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 21 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7 p.m.
Sun, Feb. 23 – vs. Washington Wizards, 6:00 p.m.
Tue, Feb. 25 – vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. TV: TNT
Thu, Feb.. 27 – vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:00 p.m.
March
Sun, March 2 – vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:00 p.m.
Tue, March 4 – vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 p.m.
Sat, March 8 – at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m.
Mon, March 10 – at Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m.
Wed, March 12 – vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, March 14 – at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m.
Sun, March 16 – at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6:00 p.m.
Mon, March 17 – at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 p.m.
Wed, March 19 – vs. Houston Rockets, 7:00 p.m.
Fri, March 21 – at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.
Mon, March 24 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 p.m.
Tue, March 25 – at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m.
Thu, March 27 – vs. Dallas Mavericks, 7:00 p.m. TV: NBA TV
Sat, March 29 – vs. Sacramento Kings, 5:00 p.m.
Mon, March 31 – vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7:00 p.m.
April
Thu, April 3 – at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.
Sun, April 6 – at New Orleans, 7:00 p.m.
Tue, April 8 – vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 p.m.
Wed, April 9 – vs. Boston Celtics, 7:00 p.m.
Fri. April 11 – at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.
Sun, April 13 – at Atlanta Hawks, 1:00 p.m.
