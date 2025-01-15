Goga Bitadze Placed in Concussion Protocol; Out Wednesday vs. Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze has been placed in concussion protocol and is out for Wednesday night's matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Magic on SI has learned.
Bitadze, who left Sunday's game versus Philadelphia in the second quarter and suffered a right hip contusion, was previously listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup. But, he also suffered a hit to the head in the 76ers matchup, a source said.
He was evaluated at the game for a concussion, but symptoms did not present themselves. Since then, Bitadze has developed concussion-like symptoms and thus, for safety, has been placed into the protocol, source said.
It will be the sixth game missed for the Magic center, who is averaging 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 36 games this year. He has made 33 starts for Orlando this season.
Due to his absence, the Magic will be down to just two available centers – Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac. Moe Wagner tore his ACL on Dec. 21 and had surgery to repair the ligament on Jan. 8.
To see the Magic's full injury report vs. Milwaukee, click here.
Orlando and Milwaukee tipoff at 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
