Jalen Suggs Career-High Pushes Magic Past Warriors

The Orlando Magic defeated the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday to end a two-game losing streak.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is celebrating after overcoming a double-digit deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

The comeback came just two days after the Magic surrendered its own double-digit lead in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A players' meeting following Tuesday's game against the Thunder laid the foundation for a late-game push Thursday for the Orlando Magic.

"Just take responsibility," Jalen Suggs said. "Starting to get used to winning and having that be our motto and have that be something we're used t. Instead of getting in these games like it was in OKC when they come out on top in the end."

The 130-129 victory was tied with a minute to go before Suggs connected on a three to put his team in the lead. Then, on the ensuing possession, Suggs came up with a huge steal that put the Magic up two scores after making one of two free throws.

In his second appearance after a return from a five-game absence, the second-year guard finished with 26 points and 9 assists and clocking in 36 minutes in the starting lineup.

"It's just about us being ourselves and playing within our gameplay," Suggs said. "Coaches have trust in all of us to make the right plays and make good plays."

By facing off against the Warriors, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero received his first crack at defending champions - and arguably the most dominant franchise in the NBA over the past decade.

The rookie forward finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes, his seventh 20+ point outing in his first nine career games.

"It just shows the character of the team, how we feel about us as a team," Banchero said. "We didn't think we were ever going to blow them out or just open the game up and think it was going to be easy."

With a team effort behind them, the Magic will look to add upon this win with the Sacramento Kings coming to town on Saturday.

