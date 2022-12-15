The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

DEC 14 R.J. HAMPTON TO LAKELAND

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

Hampton has struggled to see minutes in Orlando, especially after the returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony from injury.

Hampton is expected to rejoin the team Sunday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

DEC 4 TRAE YOUNG, NATE MCMILLAN FEUD FORMING?

Following the Atlanta Hawks' win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday's shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a "miscommunication" but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday's practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NOV 30 COLLINS INJURES LEG VS. MAGIC

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins needed help from teammates to exit the court after the first half of their game against the Orlando Magic.

Collins jumped for an alley-oop attempt from Trae Young at the buzzer to end the first half, but sprained his ankle after his dunk came after time expired.

He will not return along with DeAndre Hunter, who has right thigh soreness.

NOV 28 SIMMONS EXITS VS. MAGIC

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will not return against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

Simmons struggled mightily against the Magic, scoring zero points on three shots from the floor in 12 minutes of action.

Joe Harris took his spot in the beginning of the second half.

NOV 26 WEMBANYAMA FLEXES AGAIN FOR FRENCH SIDE

Potential No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots in Metropolitans 92's win over Nancy.

Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic currently hold the third-best odds for the top pick behind the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

NOV 23 PAOLO PRACTICING AGAIN

The Orlando Magic saw the return of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero at practice Wednesday, a welcomed sign that his return could be near.

Banchero has missed the last seven games with an ankle sprain.

"I'm feeling good," Banchero told media after practice. "It was good just to get back. It's been a while. A lot of observing. So, I was just happy to be out there."

Banchero is questionable for Friday's game at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NOV 22 KAWHI SPRAINS ANKLE

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sprained his ankle and has already been ruled out against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Leonard has played in just five of the Clippers' 18 games so far this season after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

The Clippers visit the Orlando Magic in two weeks, and there's a chance this ankle sprain could hold him out for the foreseeable future, including the team's annual visit to Central Florida.

NOV 20 MAGIC LOSE NAIL-BITER; NBA SATURDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP

There were many exciting NBA games that took place on Saturday night, including the Orlando Magic's nail-biting loss to the Indiana Pacers. The surprising Utah Jazz kept things rolling against the Portland Trail Blazers to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs, despite Paul George having to leave the game with knee discomfort.