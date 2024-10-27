Magic-Pacers Injury Report: da Silva, Isaac Both Questionable
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Indiana Pacers for their fourth game of the season on Monday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
Here is the latest regarding player health and status heading into the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (left hip contusion)
- Tristan da Silva: Questionable (illness)
Isaac and da Silva each missed the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back with the issues they're listed on the report for. Isaac's left hip contusion stems back to Orlando's season-opening game versus the Miami Heat, when he fell hard during the fourth quarter and did not return to the contest. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame Saturday night in Memphis that Isaac was 'progressing,' and the decision was made out of precaution.
da Silva was a late addition to the Magic's injury report on Saturday afternoon, missing the game versus the Grizzlies with an illness.
Isaac is a key second-unit rotational player due to his defensive prowess and versatility off the bench. His injury history in the past is extensive, so exercising caution with the 6-10 forward early in the year isn't out of line. da Silva has been a part of the Orlando third unit to begin the year when active, and appeared in Orlando's win over Miami when the Magic emptied the bench up when up 32 points in the fourth.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- Not yet reported.
The Pacers played host to the Philadelphia 76ers for a Sunday matinee contest in Indianapolis, so the Magic's opponent will not have to report their statuses until 1 p.m. ET tomorrow.
For Sunday's game against the 76ers, Tristen Newton (two-way) and James Wiseman (torn left Achilles) were each listed as OUT.
This story will be updated with more information as it's made available.
