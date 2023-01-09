Magic Injury Report: Bol Bol Back vs. Blazers?

Bol Bol has missed the last three games in health & safety protocols. When will he rejoin the Orlando Magic?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic could be getting a little healthier as it treks on during a five-game road trip.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Bol Bol has cleared health & safety protocols and will now travel to the west coast and rejoin the team in the pacific northwest Tuesday when the team takes on the Orlando Magic.

Bol will not play tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings, but could prove to be valuable as fresh legs for the team in the second night of a back-to-back.

Bol has missed the last three games with his illness, and the Magic is 2-1 during that stretch.

Bol, 23, is enjoying a breakout season with the Magic, averaging a career-best 12 points per game. He's also grabbing 7.1 rebounds and blocking 1.6 shots per game.

While Bol returns, the team will still be without Chuma Okeke and Jonathan Isaac, who are both dealing with knee injuries.

The Magic is now approaching the healthiest it has been in a very long time, and that could produce some strong results if the team can execute its game plan properly.

Bol's return against the Trail Blazers comes Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m.

