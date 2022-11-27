Skip to main content

Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz Playing vs. 76ers?

Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz were both listed as questionable for the Orlando Magic against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Magic (5-14) will be far from 100 percent when it faces off against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) this evening.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic will sit six players against the Sixers ... Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac.

Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris, who are both dealing with illnesses, are available Sunday but not 100 percent.

The biggest surprise of the group is Fultz, who was upgraded from out to questionable ahead of today's game. However, he won't suit up and has also been ruled out of Monday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Magic will begin the game with a new starting lineup ... Franz Wagner, Gary Harris (making his first start of the season), Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Mo Bamba.

The team will have R.J. Hampton, Admiral Schofield, Caleb Houstan and Moe Wagner off the bench, with the potential of Ross and Harris as well.

The Sixers are also dealing with a bevy of injuries as James Harden, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will all sit tonight's game out.

The Magic and 76ers tip off at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz Playing vs. 76ers?

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

76ers vs. Magic: 3 Things to Watch

By Jeremy Brener
Moe Wagner
News

Sixers vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
Dennis Scott
News

Magic Legend Dennis Scott to Be Inducted Into Franchise Hall of Fame

By Jeremy Brener
Victor Wembanyama
News

WATCH: Potential No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama Shines Again for Metropolitans 92

By The Magic Insider Staff
Mo Bamba
News

76ers vs. Magic Betting Odds: Orlando Favored Despite Friday's Loss?

By Jeremy Brener
Fultz
News

Magic Injury Report: Markelle Fultz to Play Against Former 76ers Team?

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

Sixers Spoil Paolo Banchero's Return, Beat Magic in Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
1C06154A-0BBB-4E93-9281-A034AB5F612C
News

Shaq vs. Dwight Howard: ‘Stop Hating!’ Inside Magic Legends Feud

By Mike Fisher