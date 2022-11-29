Magic BREAKING: Markelle Fultz to Make Season Debut Wednesday vs. Hawks

Markelle Fultz is back after missing the first 21 games for the Orlando Magic. And a few other teammates are returning as well.

The beat up Orlando Magic is about to get some reinforcements.

According to the team's injury report, Markelle Fultz will be available to make his season debut tomorrow at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Fultz has missed the first 21 games of the season with a fractured toe, but he is bouncing back and is expected to be ready to go for Wednesday's game.

Also expected to make an appearance is fellow point guard Cole Anthony, who has missed a considerable amount of time with a strained oblique. Terrence Ross is also expected to return after missing Monday's game with an illness. Mo Bamba (back spasms) is questionable, while the team will still miss Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee).

With Fultz and Anthony out, the team has struggled to get much production from the guard rotation. That responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs. Hampton has been reduced to a bench role, while Suggs has also been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury.

By adding Fultz and Anthony back into the lineup, the Magic is expected to have much more balance on the floor and the team can soon play closer to its vision.

Their first test back won't be an easy one, playing one of the most dynamic backcourts in the game against Atlanta's Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Amway Center on Wednesday.

