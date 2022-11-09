Magic Injury Report: Paolo Banchero Sprains Ankle; Will He Play vs. Mavs?

Paolo Banchero hurt his ankle following Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Now, the Orlando Magic rookie is questionable against the Dallas Mavericks.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic might need to make an adjustment or two ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Paolo Banchero, who leads the team averaging 23.5 points per game, was listed on the Magic's injury report as questionable ahead of tonight's game with an ankle sprain.

Fellow rookie Kevon Harris is also a new addition to the report. He's listed as questionable with a rib contusion.

Banchero and Harris join Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Moe Wagner (foot), all of whom have been out for most, if not the entire season so far.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, has been riding through the first part of the season rather comfortably, picking up with the speed of the NBA game and adapting his game against some stiff opponents. And this ankle sprain could be the first bump in the road during his career.

The Magic would certainly look like a different team should Banchero sit, but a plan that doesn't involve him would likely mean more of a scoring output for Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Mo Bamba would likely be the biggest beneficiary in terms of minutes.

The Magic play the Mavericks tonight at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

