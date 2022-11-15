Magic Injury Report: Paolo Banchero to Return vs. Timberwolves?

Paolo Banchero has missed the past three games for the Orlando Magic. But could he return against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic look to bounce back for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

It could be a lot easier for the Magic to get back to its winning ways if No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero plays.

Banchero has missed the last three games for the Magic, and he's listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves.

So far this season, Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic to start his career, which is unquestionably the best stat line out of anyone from the current rookie class.

Banchero did not practice Tuesday, but there is hope that his return to the court is coming very soon.

But with or without him, the Magic will be ready to step up in his absence.

"We're gonna continue to do it by committee," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "And even when Paolo gets back, it's a similar situation. Guys are gonna continue to do it by committee. When their number is called, they'll be ready to go."

Should Banchero sit again, power forward Chuma Okeke will likely take his place in the starting lineup.

The Magic and Wolves tip off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.