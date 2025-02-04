Magic's Jalen Suggs 'Progressing OK' With Left Quad Contusion
Jalen Suggs missed his fourth consecutive game on Monday night as a left quad contusion kept the Orlando Magic guard sidelined in a 104-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
More than 24 hours before the game, he'd been listed as questionable for the contest. He was then downgraded to doubtful, then out hours at separate points throughout the day.
"[He's] progressing okay," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley began before Monday's contest, "but it's how he responds to what he's doing off the court more than anything. Just trying to really do as much in the weight room to get the strength in that as much as possible.
"That's how we're looking at it, and then as he responds each day, we'll just continue to keep people updated."
Suggs' latest injury stems back to Jan. 25 vs. Detroit. Making a return from a 10-game absence because of a low back strain, he limped to the Magic's Kia Center locker room with team VP of player performance and wellness Arnie Kander. He'd eventually return to Orlando's bench for the final minutes but did not re-enter.
The Magic have sorely missed his presence on the floor. Dealing with a minute restriction and foul trouble, Suggs was only on the floor for 16 minutes before his night came to an early close. Yet, Orlando's win over Detroit is the Magic's only one in their last 10 games.
Signed to a new five-year, $150.5-million contract last offseason, Suggs is solidified in his roles as the Magic's third scoring option and defensive ringleader.
The fourth-year guard and former Gonzaga Bulldog is averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals a game in his 35 appearances. All of those marks are career bests to this point, but his shooting percentages (40.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT%) only rank above his rookie season's marks.
His value defensively can't be understated. The physicality he brings on-ball and tenacity he has to chase off-ball is an infectious jolt on that end of the floor. According to Cleaning the Glass, opponents score 6.3 points per 100 possessions less than when he's out of the game. That ranks in the 90th percentile of all defenders.
Paired with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, another well-renowned perimeter defender, the two can wreak havoc at the top of the key on their best nights. In 733 minutes played together this season, the duo has a 106.1 defensive rating.
The Magic don't yet know, however, when they'll get Suggs back in action. Before Saturday's loss at Utah, when Suggs was again ruled out, Mosley said he believed Suggs was progressing slowly.
For now, all Orlando can do is wait to see how he continues progressing.
Up Next
The Magic's road trip continues Wednesday night versus the new-look Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
