John Henson has seen how Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond operates during their time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Orlando Magic is building a promising team and its beginning to catch the attention of people associated with the rest of the league.

John Henson, a nine-year NBA veteran, spoke on the potential that the Magic has on Twitter.

Henson was drafted in 2012 by the Milwaukee Bucks, who were rebuilding at the time and led by current Magic general manager John Hammond.

Hammond was the Bucks general manager from 2008-17, and after the draft that brought Henson to Milwaukee, he took Giannis Antetokounmpo 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and traded for future All-Star Khris Middleton.

While Hammond and the Bucks never won a championship together, he made his way down to central Florida to build a team with a similar plan.

Pair up two talented frontcourt players - Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, much like Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

Take a flier on a young player with upside - Bol Bol, much like Middleton.

Give players tradeable extensions - Mo Bamba and Gary Harris, much like Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell and Henson.

While it remains to be seen whether the Magic will experience the same kind of success that the Bucks had, the plan is in motion and the potential is high.

