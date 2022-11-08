Magic, Lakers Ex Dwight Howard Signs With New Team: Details

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

NOV 7 DWIGHT SIGNS WITH TAIWANESE TEAM

Former Orlando Magic All-Star Dwight Howard is leaving the NBA, signing a one-year deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. He announced the decision on social media.

Howard played with the Magic from 2004-12 and is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

OCT 19 COLE ANTHONY OUT VS. PISTONS

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is a late scratch in the team's season opener against the Detroit Pistons. He was ruled out due to an illness just minutes before tipoff.

With Anthony out, Jalen Suggs will replace him in the starting lineup, joining Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

OCT 13 CAVS' EVAN MOBLEY TO DEBUT FRIDAY VS. MAGIC

Cleveland Cavaliers second-year big man Evan Mobley will make his preseason debut in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Mobley has been dealing with an ankle injury and the Cavs wanted to give him an opportunity to shake off some rust before the team's season opener on Wednesday.

While the team will play Mobley, Cleveland will be without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

OCT 11 FORMER MAGIC GUARD BEN GORDON ARRESTED

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon, 39, was arrested Monday after allegedly punching his son in the head at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Gordon played 56 games for the Magic back in 2014-15. He also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

SEP 12 MAGIC SIGN JOEL AYAYI

The Orlando Magic are adding to their roster Monday, signing former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi.

Ayayi, 22, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played seven games last season for the Washington Wizards, but spent majority of his time in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go.

Ayayi is a former teammate of Magic guard Jalen Suggs, and the signing sparks a reunion between the two.

SEP 9 NEW IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COMING?

A major development in the creation of a potential in-season tournament was revealed Friday after The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted out potential logistics for an in-season tournament, which could start in 2023-24.

The tournament would be woven into the first month of the schedule, with eight teams advancing to the single-elimination playoffs in December.

None of the details are finalized, but it appears that there will be ongoing discussions over the next couple of months.

SEP 1 GERMANY EUROBASKET SCHEDULE

Watch Magic forward Franz Wagner lead Germany in EuroBasket 2022. It starts off with five games of pool play. The top four teams in the six-team group will advance to the knockout stage, where 16 teams will face a single-elimination tournament to determine the winner.

Here's a look at Germany's pool play schedule ...

Thursday, Sept. 1 - France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m. EST

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Lithuania vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m. EST

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Slovenia vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Hungary vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m. EST

All games can be watched on ESPN+ with a subscription.

