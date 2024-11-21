Magic-Lakers Injury Report: Davis Probable, Hachimura Questionable for LA
The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers play Thursday night inside Crypto.com Arena. The two teams are set to tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Orlando comes into the contest on the second night of a back-to-back, having fell by 11 points to the Clippers the night before across town. The Magic are 9-7 this season, 2-8 on the road and 1-1 on this road trip.
The Lakers come in winners of six straight games, the NBA's longest active streak. They've also yet to be beaten at home, joining the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams with an unblemished record on their home floor this season.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering Thursday's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Not yet reported.
The Magic have until 1:00 p.m local time to report their injuries ahead of tonight's game. This is due to Orlando being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) is certain to be featured. He'll miss his 11th straight game on Thursday evening with the injury he suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Wendell Carter Jr. is the name to watch for the Magic. Before Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, the 25-year-old Magic big was listed questionable before being downgraded to out hours before the contest. Carter Jr. is working his way back from left foot plantar fasciitis, and it appears a return is imminent. Before this road trip, he'd been ruled out well in advance of contests.
If he were to miss the contest, it'd be his 10th consecutive and 11th overall this year after a stint with right knee tendinitis.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis: Probable (left plantar fasciitis)
- Rui Hachimura: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Bronny James: Doubtful (left heel contusion)
- Jaxson Hayes: OUT (right ankle sprain)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: OUT (right foot surgery recovery)
- Christian Wood: OUT (left knee surgery recovery)
Davis (left plantar fasciitis) is the Lakers' leading scorer, averaging a 30-point double-double with rebounds a night. Tuesday night versus the Jazz, Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. His listing as probable means he's in line to suit up for the contest against the Magic.
Hachimura (left ankle sprain) missed the contest against the Jazz, his third consecutive contest out of action.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron, was inactive for the Lakers Tuesday night vs. Utah. His designation as doubtful means there's a good chance he's again not available for the contest with the Magic.
Hayes will miss his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain on Thursday night.
Hood-Schifino has been inactive for 12 of the Lakers' first 14 games.
Neither Vanderbilt or Wood have yet to suit up for LA this season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-LAKERS TV INFO: How to watch the Magic and Lakers do battle on Thursday night, as well as other relevant info for the contest. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-CLIPPERS RECAP: Too many of Orlando's usually reliable qualities went awry in a road loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE
- CARTER JR. RETURNS TO PRACTICE: According to Magic team reporter Dan Savage, the 25-year-old center participated partially in the team's practice ahead of tomorrow's game versus the LA Clippers. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER NAMED EAST POTW: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner became the 14th player in franchise history to be named the conference’s Player of the Week. CLICK HERE
- CAN MAGIC CARRY HOME SUCCESS WEST?: The Orlando Magic are 7-0 at home and 1-6 on the road. How do they change that? "You have to find a way, Jamahl Mosley said. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.