Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Once Again vs. Indiana Pacers

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC DEJA VU

"The Orlando Magic (5-13) is heading back home disappointed after a second consecutive loss to the Indiana Pacers (10-6) by a score of 123-102. The Magic kept pace with the Pacers in the first quarter, but after the first 12 minutes, Orlando appeared to be a step behind its opponent all night long. 

2. BOL BOL MOST IMPROVED?

"Despite the pile-up of injuries, the Magic has found a way to remain competitive in games. It doesn't always lead to wins, but Friday night's effort led to a one-point win against the Chicago Bulls, while Saturday ended in a one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers."

3. TYRESE HALIBURTON, DE'AARON FOX NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and his former teammate De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings were named Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week.

Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination for the second week in a row.

4. MONDAY SCORES

Pacers 123, Magic 102

Cavaliers 114, Hawks 102

Bulls 121, Celtics 107

Bucks 119, Blazers 111

Timberwolves 105, Heat 101

Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Knicks 129, Thunder 119

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Kevon Harris
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Once Again vs. Indiana Pacers

By Jeremy Brener
Franz Wagner
News

Magic Lacks Energy, Healthy Bodies in Loss vs. Pacers

By Jeremy Brener
Paolo Banchero
News

NBA Power Rankings: Magic Injuries Holding Orlando Back?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19469893
News

Magic vs. Pacers Rematch: 5 Questions Ahead of Monday's Game

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Most Improved?

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Where's Magic Big Man Bol Bol?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19469893
News

Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup

By The Magic Insider Staff
Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

Pacers Out Run Magic at Home for Fourth Straight Win

By Riley Sheppard