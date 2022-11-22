Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Once Again vs. Indiana Pacers

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC DEJA VU

"The Orlando Magic (5-13) is heading back home disappointed after a second consecutive loss to the Indiana Pacers (10-6) by a score of 123-102. The Magic kept pace with the Pacers in the first quarter, but after the first 12 minutes, Orlando appeared to be a step behind its opponent all night long.

2. BOL BOL MOST IMPROVED?

"Despite the pile-up of injuries, the Magic has found a way to remain competitive in games. It doesn't always lead to wins, but Friday night's effort led to a one-point win against the Chicago Bulls, while Saturday ended in a one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers."

3. TYRESE HALIBURTON, DE'AARON FOX NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and his former teammate De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings were named Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week.

Magic forward Franz Wagner received a nomination for the second week in a row.

4. MONDAY SCORES

Pacers 123, Magic 102

Cavaliers 114, Hawks 102

Bulls 121, Celtics 107

Bucks 119, Blazers 111

Timberwolves 105, Heat 101

Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Knicks 129, Thunder 119

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

