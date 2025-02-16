Magic's McClung Makes History Third Straight Slam Dunk Title
As five 50s flashed across the judge's scoring screens for the fourth time, Mac McClung's hands flew to his head.
As the moment was settling in, McClung had carved a new corner of history.
The Orlando Magic's two-way guard became the first-ever three-peat champion of the Slam Dunk contest Saturday night, defending his crown versus Stephon Castle of the Spurs in the final round. Matas Buzelis of the Bulls and Andre Jackson Jr. of the Bucks were eliminated after the first two dunks of the evening.
More: McClung's pursuit of Dunk Contest history isn't taken for granted
McClung wasted little time in reminding his competition that he was a level above.
For his first dunk of the evening, McClung brought out a Kia sedan and jumped over it, taking the ball out of the hands of a man through the sunroof. Doing so, he then slammed home a reverse dunk as before clearing the car.
For his second dunk of the first round, he then leapt over a man, taking the ball out of his hands and twisting in mid-air for a near 360.
Two dunks, two 50s.
Castle had advanced to the final with McClung, and the Spurs rookie put the pressure on with a 49.6 in the first dunk of the final round and a 50 of his own in the second round.
Yet, McClung pulled out two more 50s to fend off Castle's bid to deny McClung of history.
For his first dunk of the finals, McClung dunked two balls at once – one from a man holding it at the top of a ladder and the other from a man spinning on a hoverbaord.
Then, in his clinching dunk, he jumped over 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley, who was standing on an elevated platform, and purposely tapped the ball on the rim before slamming it home.
Entering the night, he was one of just seven dunkers to ever win multiple contest titles – Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson, Zach LaVine and himself.
McClung joined Robinson as the only three-time champions in the event's illustrious history. But with Robinson's victories not coming in three consecutive years,
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- DWIGHT HOWARD A HALL OF FAME FINALIST: The Magic's No. 1 pick in 2004 is one step away from entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first possible chance. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GUARDS ALL-STAR REPORT CARDS: Time to assess the Magic's backcourt ahead of the 26-game sprint to the finish. CLICK HERE
- da SILVA, BLACK, McCLUNG TIP TIP OFF ALL-STAR IN RISING STARS: Orlando's trio keeps the Magic well-represented on Friday night in the Bay. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ'S FORMER TEAMMATES REACT TO DEAL: Markelle Fultz landed back in the NBA on Wednesday night after signing with the Sacramento Kings. Many of his former teammates celebrated the news on social media. CLICK HERE
- NURKIC'S UPFRONT SUGGESTION FOR MAGIC: Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic said publicly he believes Orlando is one Portland guard away from being a really good team. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S DEFENSE MISSES SUGGS: Orlando is careful to not put all the onus on him, but their defense has suffered without Jalen Suggs. CLICK HERE