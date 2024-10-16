Magic Make Two Roster Moves, Continue Reshuffling of Exhibit 10 Contracts
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic continue to be active in reshuffling their Exhibit 10 contracts as the regular season approaches.
The team announced it signed free agent guard Alex Morales on Wednesday, waiving center Robert Baker II in a corresponding move. As a result, the Magic's G League affiliate Osceola roster continues to take shape.
Baker II was in camp for three practices this week, and is likely a strong candidate to remain with the G League Magic. Per contract terms, players with an Exhibit 10 contract can earn a bonus of up to $77,500 if they sign with a team's G League affiliate and remain with them for 60 days.
Morales, a 6-6, 195-pound guard, played in 34 games and made nine starts with Osceola last season. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game in 25 minutes a game. He shot 52.3 percent from the floor.
Previously undrafted after three seasons at Wagner College, Morales has 64 career G League games under his belt – averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals a game in that span. During his time with Wagner, he was the 2021-22 NEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.
He'll wear No. 11 with the Magic.
Baker II becomes the latest player to sign an Exhibit 10 contract then be waived by the Magic this fall. Earlier this week, Javonte Smart was waived when Baker II signed. Myron Gardner and Tre Scott were waived earlier this fall.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- VC CALLS PLAYING FOR MAGIC 'A DREAM COME TRUE': During his half-hour Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, Vince Carter shouted out the Orlando Magic – his hometown team. CLICK HERE
- ROSS, CARTER-WILLIAMS JOINING MAGIC RADIO BROADCASTS: Former Orlando Magic guards Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams will be joining the team's radio broadcasts as color analysts this upcoming season. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, ANHEUSER-BUSCH EXTEND PARTNERSHIP: AB is back as the Magic's official beer of the team for the 36th consecutive year. CLICK HERE
- POSITIVE HEALTH UPDATE FOR WCJ: The 25-year-old center has been dealing with a left ankle sprain after going down in the Orlando Magic's first preseason game. CLICK HERE
- TDS ADJUSTING TO NBA LIFE: As important as Tristan da Silva's on-court development is this year, the adjustment to the NBA lifestyle is just as crucial for the Magic's newcomer. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC DONATING TO HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS: The Magic are making a sizable financial contribution to relief efforts for the devastation caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene in Florida. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.