Magic Media Day Primer: Burning Questions, What to Expect
ORLANDO –– At long last, the Orlando Magic's offseason is one sleep from its conclusion.
Come Monday, 148 days will have passed since the Magic's Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando's first playoff series since 2020. Ahead of its 36th season, the Magic will hold its annual media day, with training camp set to open on Tuesday, Oct. 1. It will be the first chance to hear from the entire team all in one setting as the season approaches.
Here are burning questions to keep in mind for everyone involved:
Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations
Q. Where do the Magic stand with Jalen Suggs' contract extension negotiations?
Orlando locked up one piece of its young, three-headed core this summer when it gave Franz Wagner the max rookie scale extension. But Jalen Suggs, a member of the Magic's same 2021 draft class, still remains without an extension as the Oct. 21 deadline looms over the top of camp.
Last year was Suggs' most productive in the league thus far, but he isn't yet a max-caliber player. As the search for common ground potentially continues into camp, will they find common ground? And at what number?
Jamahl Mosley, Magic head coach
Q. Entering his fourth season on the Magic sidelines, what lessons has he learned about himself as he looks to improve as a coach?
As much is made about the players he coaches, the development of young coaches is just as vital. Orlando has steadily improved under his guidance, but the task of repeating it will be as tough as its ever been in his young head coaching career. What has the summer, last postseason, and the previous three years as a whole taught him?
Cole Anthony, point guard
Q. Where does he see his role fitting into the Magic's backcourt puzzle?
A host of players are vying for minutes in Orlando's backcourt this year. Markelle Fultz leaves, but KCP arrives and likely assumes a starting role aside Suggs. If everyone is healthy, does Anthony assume backup point guard minutes? Will he factor more as a two-guard? What does he see his role being this season?
Paolo Banchero, power forward
Q. To what heights does he feel he can elevate his game to this season?
Banchero came ready last season with the goal of becoming an All-Star and All-NBA performer. One came true, earning his first career nod to the All-Star game in Indianapolis, but he's yet to check off an All-NBA nod. Could his own improvement, with a little help of the Magic's overall improvement, see him earn that this season?
Goga Bitadze, center
Q. How has he embraced Orlando as home after solidifying a role with the Magic last year?
In his first full season with the Magic, Bitadze played a role as one of three centers in Orlando's big-man rotation. Appearing in 62 games and making 33 starts, he was impactful enough to earn a new contract with the Magic this offseason.
Now, with more of his future solidified for the coming years, how has he embraced Orlando as a second home?
Anthony Black, point guard
Q. What expectations does he hold for himself in Year 2?
Orlando drafted Black sixth overall in the 2023 Draft, and his role was variable in his first season in the league. But Mosley trusted him to be on the floor, and he certainly has room to develop if given the opportunity. Does he expect to get to experience that this season?
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, shooting guard
Q. What does he feel the Magic are capable of achieving with him in the fold?
Orlando sought after Caldwell-Pope for a number of basketball reasons this offseason, but his off-the-court leadership and championship pedigree earned at multiple stops is worth its weight in gold.
With him in the fold, does he foresee Orlando capable of reaching those same heights?
Wendell Carter Jr., center
Q. Can he return to being a 15-point-per-game scorer this season?
Carter Jr. has obviously struggled with health issues in the past, but in the two seasons before last year, he scored 15.2 and 15.0 points per game. If able to stay healthy, Orlando would benefit from the former Duke big regaining some of his scoring prowess.
Tristan da Silva, small forward
Q. What goals does he have for his rookie season?
The Magic selected da Silva with the 18th pick this summer, and he showed out in his Summer League performances. With the need for a backup wing scorer inherent after Joe Ingles' departure, is he the one to fulfill the vacancy? Is he aiming higher this year? What would qualify as a successful first year?
Gary Harris, shooting guard
Q. How quickly does he find stability in his new role?
Harris is likely the odd man out from the Magic's starting backcourt, as last season saw him average his lowest scoring numbers since his rookie season in the league. Orlando has younger options that are hungry for playing time to contend with in the backcourt, and Caldwell-Pope assumes his role with the 1s.
Will Harris be adaptable to provide in a new role with a lesser share of the minutes?
Caleb Houstan, small forward
Q. Will Year 3 bring about a breakthrough in his game?
Houstan was drafted in the second round of the 2022 Draft, but has yet to discover a true sizable role in the rotation thus far. He too could step up in Ingles' absence, with this season he's entering being his third NBA go-round. But he'll have stiff competition to do so in da Silva and Jett Howard, plus the guards.
Jett Howard, small forward
Q. Will Howard have the opportunity to play more this season?
Opportunities for Howard came few and far between in 2023-24, as Howard spent much of his rookie season being a volume scorer in the G League. But at 6-8 and, again, the need for wing scoring available in the Magic second unit, more minutes could be on the table for the former No. 11 pick in last year's class. Will he seize it?
Jonathan Isaac, power forward
Q. Can Isaac be an All-NBA defender?
This would likely require Isaac to play more minutes and succeed in a variety of lineup combinations, but analytically, there isn't a better defender in basketball than Isaac. Will the Magic seek out more utilization of its defensive special weapon this year?
Cory Joseph, point guard
Q. What about his veteran role with the Magic prompted Joseph to want to call Orlando home?
Joseph was the other addition Orlando made over the summer, filling the roster's final spot and becoming the Magic's most experienced NBA player as he enters his 14th season. What lessons can he pass along to the Magic's roster, not just guards, in terms of what to expect and how to react to certain situations?
Jalen Suggs, combo guard
Q. Will Suggs be able to maintain his three-point consistency this season?
Suggs' defensive prowess has always been his calling card. But the three-point shot reached new levels last year, elevating to 40% and becoming an elite two-way player. With that likely playing a role in his still-unsolved contract negotiations, can he keep the improvement consistent in the fourth year of his career?
Franz Wagner, small forward
Q. Can the three-point shot rebound?
It was one of the biggest storylines that surrounded the Magic last season – what happened to Wagner's steady three-point shot? Orlando was already short on spacing, and Wagner's lowly 28-percent clip didn't assist matters last year.
Was it an anomaly? Or will that be something of concern for the future?
Moritz Wagner, center
Q. What role does he play in the Magic's frontcourt rotation?
Orlando also signed Wagner to an extension this summer, meaning the Magic have three bigs on team-friendly contracts who all can – and have – contribute. Shoudl Carter Jr. and Bitadze stay healthy alongside him, how will the Magic disperse the minutes between them?
Bonus – Who occupies the Magic's final two-way spots?
Trevelin Queen is back on a two-way deal with the Magic this season, but so far, of the three two-way contracts each team can carry, Queen is the only one accounted for.
Five Exhibit 10 players are attending camp this year – Mac McClung, Jalen Slawson, Javonte Smart, Ethan Thompson and Jarrett Culver. Culver isn't eligible for one of the two-way contracts because he's got four years of NBA experience, but the other four players figure to vie for the final spots.
Every practice, drill and rep will be of utmost importance for them.
