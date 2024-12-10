Magic-Bucks Injury Report: Game 2 Without Banchero, Wagner; Antetokounmpo, Middleton Probable
The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off Tuesday evening with a trip to the NBA Cup semifinal round on the line. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.
Orlando got to this point – the quarterfinals of the second-year in-season tournament's knockout round – by earning the East's Wild Card spot. The Magic went 3-1 in Cup group play and finished with a point differential of plus-45, the best mark of any non-group-winning team in the East. They sit at 17-9 overall, and Tuesday's game also has regular season implications as well.
Milwaukee arrives here as a group winner, topping East Group B with a 4-0 record and having the best point differential of them, Atlanta and New York (the other two group winners). After a slow start to the campaign, they come into the contest at 8-2 in their last 10 and 12-11 overall this year.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering tonight's contest for both teams:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (right hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: Available (two-way)
- Trevelin Queen: Not listed on report (two-way)
Banchero is set to miss his 22nd consecutive game with his torn right oblique. Wagner will miss his second game with his same injury.
Harris is set to miss his eighth consecutive game with the left hamstring strain suffered Nov. 25 at Charlotte.
After leaving the fourth quarter of the Magic's Dec. 4 win at Philadelphia with cramps in his right leg, Isaac has missed the last two games with a sore right hamstring. Now, Isaac is listed to have a right hamstring strain and, for a third consecutive game now, is listed as questionable.
The Magic's two two-way players, Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen, are both available for the team this evening in Milwaukee. They've spent most of the season with Osceola so far, but as the G League team returned from an extended road trip this week, they rejoined the team while they are down bodies.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable (right patella tendinopathy)
- MarJon Beauchamp: Probable (left hamstring tendinopathy)
- Khris Middleton: Probable (bilateral ankle surgery)
- Chris Livingston: OUT (left ankle sprain)
Antetokounmpo has played in all but one of Milwaukee's games this year, and he's on track to be available to play Tuesday night versus the Magic while dealing with a right patella injury.
Middleton made his season debut Dec. 6 against Celtics, returning from bilateral ankle surgery. He's made just two appearances so far this season, but he's on track for his third Tuesday night vs. Orlando. He's played 23 and 20 minutes in the two outings, respectively, which is a few short of his average over the previous seasons leading into this one.
Beauchamp has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks this season, and is probable with a left hamstring issue on Tuesday night.
Livingston, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is out. He's appeared in three games this season.
