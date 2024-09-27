Orlando Magic Mourns the Loss of Joe Wolf
The Orlando Magic are mourning the loss of Joe Wolf, a former big man who played with the Magic in 1995-96, after his unexpected passing on Thursday, September 26.
News of Wolf's passing was shared by the Milwaukee Bucks, who Wolf was currently serving as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' NBA G League affiliate.
"The Orlando Magic are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joe Wolf," the Magic's official PR account posted on Thursday evening. "Our deepest condolences to the entire Wolf family."
Wolf's career spanned 592 games as a player in the NBA for seven different franchises. Wolf appeared in 63 games, making eight starts during the 1995-96 season. That season, the Magic won 60 games and made it to the Eastern Conference Champions, eventually losing to the Chicago Bulls.
From Kohler, Wisconsin, Wolf was drafted in the first round with the 13th overall selection of the 1987 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.
He spent 37 years in basketball – 12 years as a player, and 25 as a coach at various levels.
Wolf was 59.