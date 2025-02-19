Magic Must be Opportunistic in East Playoff Push
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the Orlando Magic, crucial stretches over last season and this one are bonded together by an identical number: 52.
Last year, 52 days and 27 games separated the Magic from the first game post-All-Star break to the final day of the regular season. Resuming at 30-25 and tied for seventh in the East standings, Orlando found 17 wins in its 27 contests – the last one securing them the No. 5 seed in their return to the playoffs.
The scenario looks similar this year. Between Thursday's tip with Atlanta and the final buzzer of the April 13 contest with the Hawks, Orlando has 52 days and 26 games to improve their 27-29 record and 7th-place conference positioning.
A week-long stoppage came at the right time. Because as many Magic voices said before the break, time for Orlando to relax has now passed.
The Magic acknowledge that it's go time, but just as important will be their ability not to jump the gun.
"Being able to hone into one game at a time, not looking too far ahead and not looking at the backend of the season," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley Tuesday. "Just walking forward into what we know we can control and how we need to play each and every single night with the amount of energy defensively, the focus and the selflessness offensively and then just the energy and sprit of a great group that's going to continue to fight and battle no matter what's going on."
That process started with a rejuvenated Orlando side's Tuesday practice. According to players and coaches alike, energy was up in the first session after the break.
But for the Magic's turnaround effort to take form, it will require an understanding of the urgency called for in every outing. Without ownership of the process, the conjured-up idea of a second-half thrust forward will remain just that.
"I think internally you can feel that," Mosley said. "It's more of a, 'Here's what we're capable of doing.' You saw a lot of that in practice, knowing exactly how hard we need to play, the fight we have to have, the tenacity we need to play with. The focus, the energy, the accountability and the ownership we have to play with. I think that was displayed today.
"That's what I'm most proud of this group in this moment right now, is that this is what they displayed coming back off a break."
When Orlando resumes action, they'll have little room for error in the standings. They sit as the first of four Play-In tournament teams, 2.5 games back of a top-6 seed. Since 2020, teams 7-10 in each conference's end-of-year standings have competed for the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in first-round playoff matchups.
Earning a top-6 spot, however, avoids that uncertainty and also awards teams with a couple extra days before play begins.
While there's a gap between No. 6 Detroit (29-26) and No. 7 Orlando on the cut line, No. 8 Atlanta and No. 9 Miami are only a half-game behind.
They tote the league's 6th-easiest remaining strength of schedule per Positive Residual, and have 14 of their 26 contests at home. A mending Jalen Suggs is the final puzzle piece the Magic can get back this season, and they're armed with the experience of last year's run.
Signs are clear that this isn't last year's team, but if the Magic are prime to replicate their success in the closing run, the conditions are there.
It's their responsibility to make good on it.
"I think everyone knows where we're at and what we need to do to get where we want to be," forward Paolo Banchero said. "That's just something that the whole group's been talking about, having that focus and coming out strong to start this second half.
"It's going to go by really quick. Every game we've got to be focused. Win or lose, we've got to be able to refocus and move on to the next challenge because all of these games are going to be important."
"Everybody has to be locked in and super focused, because our goal is to be in the playoffs," Franz Wagner said. "Right now, our positioning is where it is and we're two games out of that.
"It just starts one day at a time, focusing on the right stuff and the things we need to improve."
Up Next
The Magic and Hawks tip at 7:30 p.m. at the State Farm Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20.
