Magic Offense Wins Shootout vs. Bulls to Stay Perfect at Home
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's league-best defense allows them to enter any game on any night and know they have a chance at victory.
But when the Magic offense is knocking down shots at this rate? Good luck to their opponents.
Orlando entered Wednesday evening with the NBA's 25th-ranked offense and the league-worst three-point shooting percentage. But if your offense is struggling, a healthy dose of the Chicago Bulls defense can help.
The Magic trounced the Bulls 133-119 at the Kia Center in an appetizer to Thanksgiving. With their 10th win in 11 games, the Magic improved their record to 13-7 and maintained a perfect mark (9-0) at home.
Orlando shot 46-of-90 from the field and knocked down 15 threes. The Magic's defense was there, too – forcing 18 turnovers out of the run-and-gun Bulls that translated to 19 Orlando points. And credit due: Chicago made their fair share of tough shots.
But in a flip of the Magic's usual winning script, the Orlando offense overwhelmed an opponent.
In his return to the lineup after a one-game absence, Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 31 points and added seven assists.
Backcourt partner Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also had his highest-scoring night in a Magic uniform (24 points, six threes), and Franz Wagner scored 21.
Moe Wagner added 15 points off the Orlando bench and starting center Goga Bitadze had 11 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double this year.
Wendell Carter Jr. made his return after missing 12 consecutive games with left foot plantar fasciitis. He added four points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.
Up Next
The Magic head up the East Coast to begin a five-game road trip on Friday evening. The first of two games with the Brooklyn Nets tips off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
