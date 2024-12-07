Magic's Offensive Flurry Too Little, Too Late in Loss to Philadelphia
Trailing by 13 points with just over five minutes to play, the Orlando Magic finally started making shots.
Facing the Philadelphia 76ers for a second time in three nights, in the fifth and final game of this nine-night road trip, Orlando's defense threw bone after bone to its offense as the Magic tried to overcome the 5-15 Sixers.
When the Magic's shooters did find the range in a 35-point fourth quarter, it was too little and way too late. Sixers 102, Magic 94.
The Magic concluded the road trip 3-2. Their overall record is now 16-9.
The Magic shot 42.3 percent from the field as a team – their sixth-worst showing in 25 games.
Franz Wagner scored 30 — his eighth game of 30-plus points. Jalen Suggs had 22 points and Moe Wagner added 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Paul George, who didn't play in Wednesday's game, had 21 points to lead a quintet of double-digit Sixers scorers.
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac missed the contest with a sore right hamstring.
Up Next
The Magic return to Orlando for a one-off home game Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
