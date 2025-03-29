Orlando Magic Officially Clinch Postseason Spot for Second Consecutive Season
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic will officially play postseason basketball in 2025.
By virtue of the Magic's Saturday evening victory over the Sacramento Kings, Orlando has clinched a top-10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Magic, now 36-39 with seven games remaining this regular season, currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the East. No. 8 Atlanta, who is 35-38, has two games in hand but is currently behind Orlando due to the Magic having a slightly better winning percentage.
They trail Milwaukee, who currently holds the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot, by five games.
Two matchups remain between the Magic and Hawks this season – April 8 in Orlando and the regular season finale on April 13 in Atlanta. They figure to be vital toward determining seeding and crowning a Southeast division champion.
If the Magic and Hawks finish the regular season with the same record and are 2-2 versus one another, each team's record versus the Southeast division is the first tiebreaker used to determine seeding.
Seeds No. 7 through 10 in each conference compete for the final two first-round playoff spots through the Play-In Tournament.
No. 7 hosts No. 8, with the winner facing the No. 2 seed in the first round of the playoffs, and the loser playing the No. 9-No. 10 matchup's winner. The winner of the No.7/8 loser and No.9/10 winner gets the top seed in the conference for their first-round playoff series.
For the latest on the current East Play-In picture, click here.
The Magic will appear in the postseason for the second consecutive season after earning the five-seed last year, snapping a four-year drought from the playoffs. But, earning a playoff series for a second straight season will likely have to come through the Play-In Tournament.
If that becomes the case, it would be Orlando's first appearance in the Play-In since the current format was introduced during the 2020-21 season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY'S INJURY 'HARD TO GAUGE': Cole Anthony's left big toe strain has lingered for most of March. CLICK HERE
- LATE-SEASON GROWTH EVIDENT: The Magic's growth as the season comes to a close has Orlando playing some of its best basketball at the right time. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.