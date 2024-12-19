Magic-Thunder Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Thursday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder re-open the NBA regular season Thursday night with a 7 p.m. tilt on national television. TNT will have the broadcast live from the Kia Center of the first game since Tuesday's NBA Cup final in Las Vegas.
OKC played in that Cup final, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks – the same team that eliminated the Magic from contention for the Cup. Orlando has had three full days of rest since Sunday's contest versus the New York Knicks, while OKC is gearing up to play the first night of a back-to-back after flying cross-country on Wednesday for the contest.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering Thursday's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
Banchero is set to miss his 24th consecutive game with the injury he suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. Wagner will miss his fourth game with his oblique tear suffered Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Harris has missed nine consecutive games with his left hamstring strain picked up Nov. 25 at Charlotte. He was downgraded from questionable to out under two hours before tip for Sunday's contest versus the Knicks, but practiced with the Magic on Tuesday.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
- Chet Holmgren: OUT (right iliac wing fracture)
- Nikola Topic: OUT (left knee surgery)
- Jaylin Williams: OUT (right hamstring strain)
Holmgren has been out since Nov. 10 with the rare injury suffered when taking a hard fall versus Golden State.
Neither Topic or Williams have suited up yet for the Thunder this season.
