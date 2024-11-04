Magic-Thunder Injury Report: Pair of Orlando Bigs Questionable
The Orlando Magic are back in action for the second night of a back-to-back on Monday evening, traveling to Oklahoma City for a clash with the undefeated Thunder. Tipoff between the Magic and Thunder is set for 9:15 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center.
Orlando comes in on the heels of a third loss in as many games on this five-game road trip. Dallas dismantled the visiting Magic on Sunday evening by 28 points. The loss dropped the Magic below .500 for the first time since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, and Orlando sits at 3-4 on the young season.
Oklahoma City comes in with an unblemished record on the year, sitting at 6-0 after a 105-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the brand-new Intuit Dome. Led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 points, all five Thunder starters and one reserve scored in double figures.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering tonight's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (right oblique tear)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (left plantar fascia strain)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (left foot tendon strain)
Banchero is set to miss his third game with a torn right oblique. Orlando is 0-2 without the third-year All-Star forward thus far.
Carter Jr. was questionable for Sunday night's game with right knee tendonitis but made the effort to play through it. However, he clearly appeared to be affected by injury. During a timeout in the second quarter, Carter Jr. appeared emotional as he limped back to the Magic bench. Jalen Suggs wrapped an arm around his teammate and consoled him on the bench, but Carter Jr. didn't return. He was diagnosed with a left plantar fascia strain.
"As he should be," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said when asked about Carter Jr.'s frustrations about his injury struggles. "This guy battles as much as he can every night to try to play, and that took its toll. He wants to be out there fighting with his guys."
Fellow center Goga Bitadze missed his fourth consecutive game on Sunday night with left foot tendon strain after being a game-time decision. He's again listed as questionable for Monday night.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Hartenstein: OUT (left hand fracture)
- Nikola Topic: OUT (left knee surgery)
- Jaylin Williams: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- Kenrich Williams: OUT (right knee surgery)
Hartenstein suffered his left hand fracture during the preseason, and has been sidelined with his injury since. He was one of Oklahoma City's key offseason additions, but hasn't yet had the chance to make an impact in the regular season.
Topic was the Thunder's No. 12 draft pick, but he was set to miss the entire season while recovering from knee surgery.
Backup center Jaylin Williams had a setback with his right hamstring strain rehab process, and remains out.
Kenrich Williams has not yet made his 2024-25 season debut as he continues to come back from right knee surgery. He's out for OKC tonight.
