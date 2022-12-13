Magic Paint Defense Struggling Without Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence has been a challenge for the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - It's no coincidence that when Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was sidelined with a plantar fascia injury, the team went on a nine-game losing streak.

Not only is Carter arguably the best defender on the team, but one of the top paint protectors in the league.

When Carter is on the floor, Magic opponents shoot just 53.3 percent on shots inside the paint. When he's off the floor, they shoot 63.4 percent. That difference of 10.1 percent is second in the NBA behind Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Magic also sees a massive benefit from Franz Wagner when it comes to paint defense. Opponents shoot 57 percent inside the paint when he's on the floor vs. 65 percent when he's off. That eight percent margin ranks fifth in the NBA.

The Magic has prided itself on building the team in its frontcourt and an identity on the defensive side of the ball. With so many injuries, that's proven to be a challenge this season.

But with Carter on his way back to the team very soon, the Magic might be able to get back to better basketball on the defensive end.

The Magic returns to action Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

