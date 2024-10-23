Clip Reveals Paolo Banchero's Reaction to Jalen Suggs' Contract Extension in Real-Time
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was the man of the hour on Monday afternoon.
It was shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon when news of his contract extension with the Magic, reportedly worth $150.5 million over five years. Congratulations began pouring in from Suggs' Orlando teammates as he began coming to grips with his new reality.
All-Star forward Paolo Banchero had a reaction too, but couldn't do so on social media right away. He's the subject of a documentary-style player diary with Andscape this season, and cameras were rolling when the alert came across everyone's phones. It was Marc Spears who broke the news to Banchero, who displayed his true, raw reaction to the moment.
Spears posted the clip as a preview of the entire piece on social media Wednesday ahead of the Magic's first game versus Miami.
It's evident initial shock washes over his face as he hears the news before asking if it's true.
"Did he? George [Galante, VP of Comms and Alumni Relations with the Magic], is that true?... Wow. Wow," Banchero said as a smile replaced his shock. "Congrats, my dog– I gotta call him.
"I know he was – man, I'm so happy for him, man. I'm so happy... That's life-changing stuff right there. Just for him to get that relief and that monkey off his back, and now just be able to go out here, lock in and play. On top of that, that's life-changing, man. Congrats to him and his family. I've known Jalen since high school, coming up playing basketball and going to camps.
"Just to see his journey and all that, to know his family a little bit, I'm happy for him for sure."
The entire piece on Banchero is set to release on Friday, Spears said.
